QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $159.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.27.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $125.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.