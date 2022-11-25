Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Position Increased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,743,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,152,000 after acquiring an additional 101,009 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 72.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.