R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 47,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,420,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.