Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RXT. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.60.
Rackspace Technology Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
