Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,698 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Align Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 19.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $196.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.37. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $688.60.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

