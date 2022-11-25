Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,761 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,761 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Callon Petroleum worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.69. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

