Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,222 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $3,101,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $11,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.60.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $241.31 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $244.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

