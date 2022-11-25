Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,969.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,814.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,917.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

