Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,102 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after purchasing an additional 834,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KeyCorp by 280.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,232,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,036,000 after purchasing an additional 85,827 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY opened at $18.92 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

