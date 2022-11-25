Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Murphy Oil worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.78.

NYSE MUR opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.47.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.