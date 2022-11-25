Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 35,339 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,339 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Denbury worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Denbury by 0.8% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denbury by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Denbury Stock Performance

Denbury stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $439.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

