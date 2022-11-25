Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after buying an additional 267,243 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 127,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,118,000 after buying an additional 50,785 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 330,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,237,000 after buying an additional 212,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $180.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $230.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.