ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.81

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.81 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.28). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 124,058 shares changing hands.

ReNeuron Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £14.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Iain G. Ross purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($9,223.13).

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

