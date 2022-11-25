Request Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.35 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $88.32 million and $9.35 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,529.59 or 1.00011917 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010307 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00040141 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006046 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00235856 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08749527 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $14,968,808.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

