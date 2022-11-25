Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensata Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

ST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

NYSE ST opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

