Reviewing Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) & Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) and Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immunic and Travere Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic N/A N/A -$92.94 million ($2.96) -0.46 Travere Therapeutics $227.49 million 5.45 -$180.09 million ($4.18) -4.62

Immunic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travere Therapeutics. Travere Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic N/A -67.86% -62.04% Travere Therapeutics -123.82% -137.68% -33.98%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Immunic and Travere Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Immunic has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Immunic and Travere Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic 0 1 4 0 2.80 Travere Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67

Immunic currently has a consensus price target of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 1,605.88%. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.89%. Given Immunic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Immunic is more favorable than Travere Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of Immunic shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Immunic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Travere Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Immunic beats Travere Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of ROR?t; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function in patients suffering from diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, immune checkpoint inhibitor induced colitis, and other intestinal barrier function diseases. Immunic, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria. The company's product candidates also consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and TVT-058, a novel investigational human enzyme replacement candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of classical homocystinuria. It has a cooperative research and development agreement with National Institutes of Health's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences and patient advocacy organizations, CDG Care, and Alagille Syndrome Alliance for the identification of potential small molecule therapeutics for NGLY1 deficiency and Alagille syndrome. The company was formerly known as Retrophin, Inc. and changed its name to Travere Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

