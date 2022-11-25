RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $243.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $328.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.81.

Shares of RH stock opened at $276.45 on Monday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $658.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.10.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,079 shares of company stock worth $3,801,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RH by 12.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 17.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $371,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

