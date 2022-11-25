Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Tops $0.21

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $71.41 million and $2.16 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

