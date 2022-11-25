Ribbon Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.46 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $67.46 million and $1.78 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.69 or 0.08662447 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00483120 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.09 or 0.29641368 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

