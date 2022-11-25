Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading 3.4% Higher

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.25. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 36,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $660.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $88.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 39.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 19,052 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.22 per share, with a total value of $518,595.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 235,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,643.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 3,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $76,153.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,639.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 19,052 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.22 per share, for a total transaction of $518,595.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,552 shares of company stock worth $1,002,973 and have sold 45,950 shares worth $1,111,973. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

