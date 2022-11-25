RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $81.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,621 shares of company stock worth $614,333. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 110.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $36.08 on Friday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $230.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

