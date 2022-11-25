Robert W. Baird Lowers Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vroom from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of VRM opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Vroom has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Vroom had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 622.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

