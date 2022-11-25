Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.00

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.00 and traded as high as C$3.10. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 31,091 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rock Tech Lithium from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$262.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.80.

Rock Tech Lithium ( CVE:RCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The mining company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

