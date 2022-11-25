Round Dollar (RD) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $13.63 or 0.00082625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $71,691.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Round Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.86 or 0.08627490 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00480114 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,854.68 or 0.29456962 BTC.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Round Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Round Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.