Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,450 ($28.97) to GBX 2,700 ($31.93) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($39.73) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($28.97) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,908.33 ($34.39).

Diploma Stock Performance

LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,854 ($33.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,755.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,504.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,497.99.

Diploma Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 38.80 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,105.26%.

In other news, insider David S. Lowden bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($76,149.93). In related news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($33.11), for a total transaction of £1,124,956 ($1,330,206.93). Also, insider David S. Lowden acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($76,149.93).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

