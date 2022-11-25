Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to C$41.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $21.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $28.88.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

