Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $108.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,715,000 after acquiring an additional 836,292 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 130.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,587,000 after buying an additional 375,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,034,000 after buying an additional 149,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

RHP stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $101.19.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.