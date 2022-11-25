Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Santo Mining shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 13,968,100 shares changing hands.
Santo Mining Stock Performance
About Santo Mining
Santo Mining Corp., doing business as Santo Blockchain Labs, operates as a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company in Vietnam and the Republic of Panama. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service. It also develops smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and Internet of Things solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santo Mining (SANP)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Santo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.