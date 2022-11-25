SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $117.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.