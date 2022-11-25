SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ SBFG opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $117.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
