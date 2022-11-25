Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at B. Riley

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
SA opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.22.
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
