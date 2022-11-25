Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at B. Riley

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

SA opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

About Seabridge Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 30.2% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,491,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 809,971 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at about $2,488,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 108,466 shares during the period. 28.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Articles

