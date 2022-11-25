Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, November 28th

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 28th.

Secoo Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SECO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 160,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,422. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Secoo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Get Secoo alerts:

About Secoo

(Get Rating)

Read More

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.