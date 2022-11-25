Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, November 28th

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 28th.
Secoo Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SECO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 160,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,422. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Secoo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.75.
About Secoo
