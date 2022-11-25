Seeyond Buys 44,236 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Incyte makes up about 0.7% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,314 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Incyte by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,918. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

