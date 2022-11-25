Seeyond Grows Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Seeyond grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,873,000 after purchasing an additional 140,603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 27,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,745. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

