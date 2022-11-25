Seeyond Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.6% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $183.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

