Seeyond Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Seeyond raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Newmont by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Newmont by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Down 0.3 %

NEM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 118,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,354. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

