Seeyond Has $3.66 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ABC stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.63. 10,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,942. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.26.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

