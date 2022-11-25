Seeyond Purchases 3,562 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Seeyond lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.