Seeyond Sells 23,047 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,047 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up about 0.5% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,760 shares of company stock worth $50,579,752. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 67,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

