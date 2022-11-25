Seeyond Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Seeyond reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 123,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,262 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,276,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $480,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $331,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. 213,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,536,480. The company has a market cap of $199.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.