Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 168.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.9% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $737.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,933. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $939.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $632.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

