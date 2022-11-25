Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.92. 25,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,141. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

