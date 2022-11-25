Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.6% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $483.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,773. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.77. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $494.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

