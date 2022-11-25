Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,951 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,590. The firm has a market cap of $349.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

