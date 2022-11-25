Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 107.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $83.46. 59,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453,393. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $225.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

