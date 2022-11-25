Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after buying an additional 744,885 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after buying an additional 99,566 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Unilever stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,206. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

