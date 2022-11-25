Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,974 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.61) to GBX 55 ($0.65) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 5,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,547,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

