Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 222,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 9.1% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in CarMax by 37.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth $7,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.56. 5,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $152.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.41.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

