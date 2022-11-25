Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $350.43. 35,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $336.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.62 and a 200 day moving average of $328.37.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.