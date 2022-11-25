Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of CDW by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.49. The company had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,826. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.01 and its 200 day moving average is $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

