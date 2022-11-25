Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital comprises approximately 1.7% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 14.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 54,033 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

NYSE SRC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $41.42. 2,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.